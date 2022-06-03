City’s New Website Prompts New Sign Ups for Notifications

With the launch of Coronado’s refreshed website in May comes a new electronic notification system. If you had previously signed up to receive notifications of items such as the City Manager’s Weekly Update, news articles, event reminders, or public meeting agendas and minutes, your subscriptions will not carry over to the new site.

If you would like to continue to receive notifications, please sign up by visiting the City’s website, entering your email address or phone number and selecting the notifications you would like to receive via email or text message or both by clicking the subscribe buttons next to them. Since it takes a while for search engines to catch up with content on a new website, when searching for the City’s website content, you may encounter broken links. The best way to find something on the City’s website is to go to https://www.coronado.ca.us and use the site’s search feature.

Additionally, Coronado has other ways for residents and local businesses to stay informed. The City is active on Twitter and Facebook. For traffic advisories, sign up for the City’s Police Department Nixle account.





