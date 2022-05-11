City of Coronado Unveils Newly Redesigned, Responsive Website

The City of Coronado launched its newly revamped website this week, which underwent nearly a year-long redesign process by CivicPlus, a leading government website provider.

The website is aesthetically pleasing and has a powerful search tool, a fresh web design, and most importantly, a cleaner, easier layout to navigate. Citizens and other users will see a familiar but enhanced website that improves information availability, maintains transparency, provides current information and increases responsiveness.

Visitors will continue to be able to access calendars, Ask Coronado for submitting service requests, manage email subscriptions, job opportunities, agendas and minutes, the latest City news and publications, Comment Coronado, Coronado TV, and all City departments, including new stand-alone web pages for the Coronado Public Library and, coming in mid-June, Arts and Culture.

“With our new website the City will increase its community engagement and enhance the communication between residents and the local government,” City Manager Tina Friend said. “We are excited about the launch.”

The Coronado City Council approved moving forward with the project in 2021 as the existing website was outdated. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, reliable access to the City’s website was paramount but there was a days-long outage that showed the weaknesses in the site.

At the top of the homepage, there are big and bold tabs for “Government,” “Residents,” “Businesses,” “Visitors” and “How Do I” drop-down menus that take the user to topics of interest. Below that are buttons that will take users to “Agendas and Minutes,” the “Municipal Code,” “Report an Issue” and “Job Opportunities.” The homepage has an inviting new video of Coronado at the top of the page.

If you scroll a little farther, users will find links for some of the City’s more popular departments, such as Recreation & Golf, the Library, Fire and Police. There also are links to Arts & Culture and a Connect page, where you can find all the ways to keep up to date on City news.

The calendar section includes one for meetings and another for events. This is new as, previously, the City only had a meetings calendar on the website homepage. Just below that, visitors can find the latest news. As with the previous website, residents can create their own account and request specific notifications for things such as meetings, events and newsletters. The City’s social media accounts can be found at the bottom of the homepage. Just click on the icons.

www.coronado.ca.us





