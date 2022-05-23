FOCUS 40th Anniversary Gala – Thank You to the Community

“Oh, what a night!” FOCUS Gala Chairperson Lisa Alves summed it up perfectly. The Sunday, May 15, 2022 event was a wonderful success raising over $100,000 for the many children’s charities Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) supports. Members, friends and supporters of FOCUS were greeted at the festively decorated Coronado Community Center patio with Prosecco, nonalcoholic cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres to enjoy, as they perused the tables of many varied and desirable silent auction items.

Craft beer donated by Jim Shirey of Bay Bridge Brewing was also offered throughout the evening. Vacation spots, sporting events, live entertainment, theater, ruby jewelry and artistic offerings were some of the plentiful choices. Local Coronado restaurants, food and retail establishments, as well as an ocean blue bicycle donated by Holland’s, were beautifully presented to tempt bidders. It was a joyous scene as old friends of FOCUS greeted each other and new friends were introduced.

Music from the Trio Band of Pop Vinyl greeted guests as they entered the dining room adorned in ruby red floral centerpieces and elegantly set dining tables. Continental Catering provided a luscious seasonal mixed salad, perfectly prepared surf & turf entrée, and specially created Ruby Gala dessert to the delight of all diners. Attentive staff provided complimentary Chardonnay, Cabernet, craft beer and soft drinks to guests throughout the evening.

FOCUS Executive V.P. Denise Donato-McConnell announced the Introduction to FOCUS video. The room fell silent as guests absorbed the information regarding what all their donations would be supporting, in order to provide for San Diego youth in need of so many services.

FOCUS President Pat Robitaille rose to announce the 40th Anniversary Grant winners. The Youth Assistance Coalition, a volunteer homeless youth safe haven center was awarded $33,000 for improvements to the new, larger facility they occupy.

The Hidden Treasures Foundation’s Tiffany’s Place, dedicated to healing teenaged girls victimized by sex slavery in human trafficking, was awarded $22,000 for a modular building to be used for safe, secure counseling sessions. President Robitaille also acknowledged FOCUS agency partners in attendance.

The Live Auction proved be entertaining and prolific in securing record breaking bids by lively, competitive donors. Auctioneer Jim Shirey and FOCUS Treasurer Sharon Shelton’s patter and encouragement raised the Live Auction bar to a new standard of fun and generosity.

Pop Vinyl’s complete band returned to play fabulous music that got everyone up and dancing. The dance floor was still crowded as the last hot tune was played at 10 pm. We all could have danced ‘til dawn on the joy of the generosity and camaraderie experienced that evening.

It is not possible to provide for needs of all the many Coronado and San Diego children in need without you. FOCUS is forever grateful for the love and caring that Coronado friends and supporters give to help these children. Heartfelt thanks to all who attended the 40th Anniversary Ruby Gala and donated generously to support the many agency charities with whom FOCUS works. This help could not be accomplished without you. Thank you many times over.

Looking forward, FOCUS will be holding their eagerly awaited Annual Rummage Sale on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Coronado Cays HOA parking lot. This is a great opportunity to obtain gently used sporting equipment, fishing gear, patio furniture, boating items, jewelry, baby items, toys, tools and more at bargain prices! All proceeds help San Diego and Coronado disadvantaged kids. For further information please go to focus-sdkids.org or contact [email protected]

Pat Robitaille, President

Lisa Alves, Chairwoman





