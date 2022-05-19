Liberty Call Distilling’s Bridgeworthy Canned Cocktails & May Events

Introducing Liberty Call’s Canned Cocktails, the Dockside Drinker and the Tiki Tale. The Dockside Drinker is a Blueberry Gin Bramble with Lavender and a hint of mint. This is a light and refreshing cocktail, and at 5% it’s meant to be enjoyed all day long. The Tiki Tale is a Caribbean Rum Punch with pineapple, coconut, and a hint of nutmeg. Best served over ice, this Punch lives up to its name and at 10% abv it will have you telling tall tales. Available for tasting and for sale in the Barrio Logan tasting room and for sale at High Tide Coronado.

MAY EVENTS

Sunday May 22 nd . It’s Happening Again!!! DJ 2Wide had 11 hours of music ready for his last performance and only played three hours. So he’s coming back and is going to be playing the music he didn’t have time for. Lauper, Houston, MJ, Prince, that’s a given. Toto, Madonna, Bowie, Culture Club, he’ll have it. Mix in some Boingo, Soft Cell, Siouxsie, Devo, Blondie, and you’re starting to get the idea. Bottomless Mimosas, and our Signature No Judgement Brunch until 2pm. No reservations. First come, first served. Doors open at 10 am.

Tuesday Nights are $20 Steak Nights at Liberty Call Distilling. For $20 you receive a House Cut 12 oz NY Steak Smothered in Demi-Glace and Blue Cheese, served with Hand-Cut Fries, plus an Old-Fashioned Cocktail. This deal is only on Tuesdays from 5pm to 8pm, no reservations, first come, first served. It's definitely worth the trip across the bridge. "Steak night has definitely taken on a life of its own. It's such a fun crowd every week and we're expanding our seating to take care of all the new faces," said Bill Rogers, Liberty Call Distilling Barrio Co-Founder.

Wings & Whiskey Wednesdays – All Day Long get 6 wings for $6 or 10 wings for $9. Your choice of Spicy Thai Cashew, BBQ Bourbon, or Buffalo Hot Sauces. Pair it with a $7 Old Fashioned! 11am to 8pm, every Wednesday.

Trivia Thursdays – In addition to great food, Liberty Call Distilling has added some fun and exciting events to their calendar including Trivia Goat on Thursday Nights at 6:30pm, where you answer the proctor's questions on your phone for prizes and awards.

Pair any lunch with your choice of Cobb Salad, Mac ‘n Cheese, Soup of the Day, Hand Cut Fries, or Tater Tots. Lunch includes a soft drink or wash it down with a Wine or Beer for $5, or Craft Cocktail for $8 more.

Located where the Coronado Bridge meets Barrio Logan at 1985 National Ave. # 1131, San Diego. For reservations for groups 8+ call 619-432-1848.

Established in 2013, Liberty Call Distilling is a pioneer among San Diego’s craft spirits industry. Founder-owner Bill Rogers, who has lived the majority of his life on Coronado Island, has teamed with another Coronado local, Marc Lord, to grow the company from 800 to 6,000+ square feet, which includes a recently expanded distillery in Spring Valley and restaurant-distillery in Barrio Logan.

The nearly 3,300-square-foot space features an open floor plan and showcases a working still behind a glass partition, inviting the public to see first-hand where Liberty Call’s expansive portfolio of artisanal spirits are made. A large, garage door-style wall at its west end rolls up to reveal views of Coronado Bridge and an outdoor patio with gas heaters.

