B-WELL for Mental Wellness Month – Interactive Bingo

Safe Harbor Coronado is partnering with Mental Health America (MHA) in the national recognition of Mental Health Month (May). While Safe Harbor acts as the facilitator of the month-long campaign, the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club with proud sponsor, Griffin Funding Mortgage Bankers Bayside, is excited to bring you

B-WELL by CJWC!

We invite you to participate in a monthlong interactive bingo. We have a B-WELL by CJWC Adult Bingo Card and a B-WELL by CJWC Kid Bingo Card to choose from.

As you play along tag us on social media, and when you complete a B-WELL Bingo (five in a row) tag us on social media and/or share it with our email (below).

Submit Bingo entries (five in a row), worth one entry each, or Blackout entries (full card completed), worth 15 entries, at the Safe Harbor Coronado office. A Grand Prize winner will be pulled at the end of the month.

Ways to Tag us or contact us below:
• Tag on Instagram, @cjwc92118
• Tag on Facebook, @CoronadoJuniorWomansClub
• Email [email protected]

For more information visit: www.coronadojuniorwomans.org/may-mental-wellness

Print this article, download the images to your computer or right-click and “Save Image As” to save the bingo cards to your computer if you wish print them.

B-WELL by CJWC Adult Bingo Card

B-WELL by CJWC Kid Bingo Card

 

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

