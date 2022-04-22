Video Shows Car Crashing into Coronado Homes – Driver Arrested for DUI

A video was recently published that shows the moment of impact from an April 13th collision in Coronado. A car crashed into two homes along the 1200 block of 4th Street near B Avenue. Two residents in the home sustained minor injuries.

Report from Coronado Police Department: Around 8:30 p.m. this evening, a vehicle traveled off the roadway and crashed into two houses in the 1200 block of 4th Street. Two residents inside the homes sustained minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, and his passenger was released at the scene with no injuries. It appears the driver was speeding. Both of the homes have significant damage and an engineer is on-scene evaluating the buildings. Two lanes in the 1200 block of 4th Street will be closed for the next few hours while traffic officers investigate the collision.

Here is the video that was published by Molly Johnson (collision is at 6 seconds into the video):

Coronado Crash April from Molly Johnson on Vimeo.

Here is a video showing the scene after the collision that was shared by the Coronado Police Department:

Related:





