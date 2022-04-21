Thursday, April 21, 2022
100 Years of the Coronado Flower Show – April 23 & 24

1 min.
By Managing Editor

Submitted by the Coronado Floral Association

Celebrating 100 years, Coronado Flower Show is this weekend on April 23 & 24. The Coronado Floral Association is asking the community to go all in for this year’s show and support has been incredible, including a $15,000 grant from the County of San Diego, two $10,000 sponsorships from the Coronado Eagle & Journal and ScatenaDaniels Communications as well as numerous other sponsors and in-kind donations for the Coronado Flower Show and Saturday night’s party, The 1922 Club extravaganza!

What is happening at the Flower Show:

  • Horticulture, Floral Design, the vibrant Children’s Section, Educational Booths, Garden-focused vendors, art and photography exhibits.
  • Music will be playing throughout the show on the grandstand.
  • San Diego Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions.
  • New this year is the San Diego Master Gardener tool committee. Bring in a favorite garden tool to be cleaned and sharpened while you are touring the show.
  • It’s fun, interesting and there’s something for all ages!

Memberships to Coronado Floral Association also help underwrite all Home Front Judging and Flower Show events and the ever-growing expenses of putting on this spectacular show.

The membership goal for the Coronado Floral Association in this 100th year is to get 2,022 members. Everyone can participate in this effort. A membership cost is $35.00 which includes two tickets into the Flower Show and early notification to Coronado Floral Association events throughout the year. Renewing or signing up for a membership is quick and easy to do on our website: coronadoflowershow.com. Help us reach our goal of 2,022 members in this 100th anniversary year!

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend and the Coronado Flower Show is the place to be!  Come celebrate with your community!

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

