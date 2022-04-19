Emerald Keepers Earth Day Events for Friday, April 22, 2022

Emerald Keepers will celebrate Earth Day on Friday, April 22!

EARTH DAY RALLY

Join Emerald Keepers’ EARTH DAY RALLY on Friday, April 22, from 7 am to 8:15 am, to celebrate Earth Day and show that Coronado residents care about the Earth! Please bring a colorful homemade Earth Day sign to Orange Avenue between Third and Sixth Streets for the morning commuters to see. The community is encouraged to stand together along Orange Avenue to celebrate our Earth and a sustainable Coronado. Emerald Keepers will have donuts for those with signs. Participants are asked to place their signs in their place of work, school, or home windows after the rally.

TRASH & TREASURE HUNT – A COMMUNITY ALL-DAY CLEAN UP

Participate in Emerald Keepers TRASH & TREASURE HUNT! Emerald Keepers is hiding twenty Golden Tickets across Coronado. To join the hunt:

Pick up litter. Find a Gold Ticket. Take a photo with your bag of trash. Exchange your photo and Golden Ticket for Coronado Currency at the Coronado Public Library!

EARTH DAY POSTER AWARDS

Stop by the Library for Emerald Keepers’ EARTH DAY POSTER AWARDS in partnership with the Coronado Public Library and the Rotary Club of Coronado, Friday, April 22, at 3:30pm. The winning posters will be on display in the Library starting next week and can be found here: www.emeraldkeepers.org/poster-competition-winners.

EMERALD KEEPERS AT THE FLOWER SHOW

Visit Emerald Keepers’ booth at the Flower Show this weekend in Spreckels Park!





