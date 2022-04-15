Free Summer Shuttle Debuts May 27 with New Look

City leaders and sponsors of Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle program invite the community to the 2022 season kick-off event on Friday, May 27, where a colorful new bus wrap will be introduced. The new wrap is a departure from the red vintage Volkswagen bus design that had covered the shuttle buses for the past six years. The design may feel familiar to many in the community as it is based on a public art mural installed on the old Cora Mart building until Vons started recent improvements.

The kick-off event will be held on the first day of service on the Friday before Memorial Day at 10 am at Spreckels Park. After the kick-off ceremony, the community is invited to take a ride. Light refreshments will be served. The City worked with Discover Coronado, which funds the wraps every year, to perfect the design. The mural is a wavy image of the word Coronado in all caps set on a background of shades of blue. Each letter contains an iconic image of the City such as the Hotel del Coronado, the Village Theatre and the beach.

The Free Summer Shuttle program will run from May 27 to Sept. 5. The City contracts with the Metropolitan Transit System to operate the Free Summer Shuttle for Village bus service at 15-minute intervals along the existing 904 Route. Buses run from 9 am to 9:30 pm Sunday through Thursday, and one hour later Friday and Saturday. There will be free MTS day passes available for Coronado Cays residents and special service on the Fourth of July.

Visit CommentCoronado.org for more details.






