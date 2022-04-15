Cays Park Master Plan Project Update

The Coronado Cays Park Master Plan is on the City Council agenda for Tuesday, April 19.

The Council approved a contract modification in December for the City’s consultant on the project, Van Dyke Landscape Architects, to return to the original planning process scope. This included the development of three master plan concepts that would be narrowed to one after robust community engagement to gather feedback. On Jan. 18, the Council received a revised project schedule, which was recently further refined with the latest time estimates, and directed that a discussion occur on field use at Cays Park and other Coronado parks once the data was presented.

The discussion at the April 19 meeting on field use will help the Council provide direction to the consultant and staff on potential park design or programming considerations in developing the three master plan concepts.

To review the staff report and the revised Cays Park Master Plan schedule, read the City Council’s April 19 agenda.





