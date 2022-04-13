Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2022 Schedule – Summer Concerts in the Park

The Coronado Promenade Concerts Board of Directors today unveiled a 16-concert schedule for 2022. In honor of the 50th Anniversary, this entire season will be dedicated to the founders, Mary King Ross and Gene Cech! The Best of the Best are back with musical acts ranging from the Beach Boys to the Eagles, classic rock to Latin jazz, soul to country and of course, ABBAFab!!! This summer will deliver the most amazing concert series to date!

Concerts run from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend with concerts every Sunday. The first concert on May 29th will feature the Coronado Concert Band starting at 4:30pm followed immediately by Side Traxx at 6:15pm.

“We’re exceptionally proud of this year’s schedule as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary! It was difficult deciding which bands to bring back because we had so many excellent ones to choose from,” said Board President Cathy Brown. “I am very confident we really did get the Best of the Best!”

The music is made possible by the generosity of our incredible sponsors, donors and advertisers to the Coronado Promenade Concerts organization and by the City of Coronado which furnishes and maintains the wonderful Spreckels Park venue.

Below, please find the 2022 Concert Schedule:

DATE Start Time BAND SPONSORSHIP 5/29/2022 4:30pm Coronado Concert Band City of Coronado 6:30pm SIDE TRAXX California American Water 6/5/2022 6:00pm THE HEROES SHARP Coronado Hospital Discover Coronado 6/12/2022 6:00pm MARINE BAND OF SAN DIEGO Coronado Chamber of Commerce 6/19/2022 6:00pm POP VINYL Steve Pittendrigh & Karen Greenberg 6/26/2022 6:00pm ABBAFab BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOME Debbie & Pat Starke 7/3/2022 6:00pm RON’S GARAGE Linda & Rich Hascup Dr. Electric 7/10/2022 6:00pm SULLY Coronado Bliss Salon Diane Jolley & Bill Subang 7/17/2022 6:00pm AMANDA KATE BAND Coronado Real Estate Association 7/24/2022 6:00pm SURF CITY Calprivate Bank 7/31/2022 6:00pm FULL STRENGTH Rotary Club of Coronado Mark O’Brien 8/7/2022 6:00pm SPECIAL CONCERT DONNA SALOF- (Premier Platinum Sponsor) 8/14/2022 6:00pm HOTEL CALIFORNIA Kory Kavanewsky of CMG Mortgage The Brigantine Family of Restuarants *8/21/2022 5:00pm LOUIE CRUZ BELTRAN Coronado Woman’s Club Coronado Junior Woman’s Club *8/28/2022 5:00pm IT’S NEVER 2L8 Coronado Shores Company *9/4/2022 5:00pm SPECIAL CONCERT The Auen Foundation (Platinum Sponsor)





