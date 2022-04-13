Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2022 Schedule – Summer Concerts in the Park

The Coronado Promenade Concerts Board of Directors today unveiled a 16-concert schedule for 2022. In honor of the 50th Anniversary, this entire season will be dedicated to the founders, Mary King Ross and Gene Cech! The Best of the Best are back with musical acts ranging from the Beach Boys to the Eagles, classic rock to Latin jazz, soul to country and of course, ABBAFab!!! This summer will deliver the most amazing concert series to date!
Concerts run from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend with concerts every Sunday. The first concert on May 29th will feature the Coronado Concert Band starting at 4:30pm followed immediately by Side Traxx at 6:15pm.
“We’re exceptionally proud of this year’s schedule as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary! It was difficult deciding which bands to bring back because we had so many excellent ones to choose from,” said Board President Cathy Brown. “I am very confident we really did get the Best of the Best!”
The music is made possible by the generosity of our incredible sponsors, donors and advertisers to the Coronado Promenade Concerts organization and by the City of Coronado which furnishes and maintains the wonderful Spreckels Park venue.
Below, please find the 2022 Concert Schedule:
|DATE
|Start Time
|BAND
|SPONSORSHIP
|5/29/2022
|4:30pm
|Coronado Concert Band
|City of Coronado
|6:30pm
|SIDE TRAXX
|California American Water
|6/5/2022
|6:00pm
|THE HEROES
|SHARP Coronado Hospital
|Discover Coronado
|6/12/2022
|6:00pm
|MARINE BAND OF SAN DIEGO
|Coronado Chamber of Commerce
|6/19/2022
|6:00pm
|POP VINYL
|Steve Pittendrigh &
|Karen Greenberg
|6/26/2022
|6:00pm
|ABBAFab
|BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOME
|Debbie & Pat Starke
|7/3/2022
|6:00pm
|RON’S GARAGE
|Linda & Rich Hascup
|Dr. Electric
|7/10/2022
|6:00pm
|SULLY
|Coronado Bliss Salon
|Diane Jolley & Bill Subang
|7/17/2022
|6:00pm
|AMANDA KATE BAND
|Coronado Real Estate Association
|7/24/2022
|6:00pm
|SURF CITY
|Calprivate Bank
|7/31/2022
|6:00pm
|FULL STRENGTH
|Rotary Club of Coronado
|Mark O’Brien
|8/7/2022
|6:00pm
|SPECIAL CONCERT
|DONNA SALOF- (Premier Platinum Sponsor)
|8/14/2022
|6:00pm
|HOTEL CALIFORNIA
|Kory Kavanewsky of CMG Mortgage
|The Brigantine Family of Restuarants
|*8/21/2022
|5:00pm
|LOUIE CRUZ BELTRAN
|Coronado Woman’s Club
|Coronado Junior Woman’s Club
|*8/28/2022
|5:00pm
|IT’S NEVER 2L8
|Coronado Shores Company
|*9/4/2022
|5:00pm
|SPECIAL CONCERT
|The Auen Foundation (Platinum Sponsor)