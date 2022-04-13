Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2022 Schedule – Summer Concerts in the Park

The Coronado Promenade Concerts Board of Directors today unveiled a 16-concert schedule for 2022. In honor of the 50th Anniversary, this entire season will be dedicated to the founders, Mary King Ross and Gene Cech! The Best of the Best are back with musical acts ranging from the Beach Boys to the Eagles, classic rock to Latin jazz, soul to country and of course, ABBAFab!!! This summer will deliver the most amazing concert series to date!

Concerts run from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend with concerts every Sunday. The first concert on May 29th will feature the Coronado Concert Band starting at 4:30pm followed immediately by Side Traxx at 6:15pm.

“We’re exceptionally proud of this year’s schedule as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary! It was difficult deciding which bands to bring back because we had so many excellent ones to choose from,” said Board President Cathy Brown. “I am very confident we really did get the Best of the Best!”

The music is made possible by the generosity of our incredible sponsors, donors and advertisers to the Coronado Promenade Concerts organization and by the City of Coronado which furnishes and maintains the wonderful Spreckels Park venue.

Below, please find the 2022 Concert Schedule:

DATEStart TimeBANDSPONSORSHIP
5/29/20224:30pmCoronado Concert BandCity of Coronado
6:30pmSIDE TRAXXCalifornia American Water
6/5/20226:00pmTHE HEROESSHARP Coronado Hospital
Discover Coronado
6/12/20226:00pmMARINE BAND OF SAN DIEGOCoronado Chamber of Commerce
6/19/20226:00pmPOP VINYLSteve Pittendrigh &
Karen Greenberg
6/26/20226:00pmABBAFabBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOME
Debbie & Pat Starke
7/3/20226:00pmRON’S GARAGELinda & Rich Hascup
Dr. Electric
7/10/20226:00pmSULLYCoronado Bliss Salon
Diane Jolley & Bill Subang
7/17/20226:00pmAMANDA KATE BANDCoronado Real Estate Association
7/24/20226:00pmSURF CITYCalprivate Bank
7/31/20226:00pmFULL STRENGTHRotary Club of Coronado
Mark O’Brien
8/7/20226:00pmSPECIAL CONCERTDONNA SALOF- (Premier Platinum Sponsor)
8/14/20226:00pmHOTEL CALIFORNIAKory Kavanewsky of CMG Mortgage
The Brigantine Family of Restuarants
*8/21/20225:00pmLOUIE CRUZ BELTRANCoronado Woman’s Club
Coronado Junior Woman’s Club
*8/28/20225:00pmIT’S NEVER 2L8Coronado Shores Company
*9/4/20225:00pmSPECIAL CONCERTThe Auen Foundation (Platinum Sponsor)

 

Photo Credit: Ken Bitar of KBdroneservices



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

