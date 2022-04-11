Marvel’s “Morbius” is Made for Moviegoers

As the newest addition to Marvel Entertainment, Morbius is centered around anti-hero Dr. Michael Morbius and his struggle to find a cure for his rare blood disease. Ten-year-old Michael and his best friend Lucien, whom he calls Milo, both have a blood illness which leaves them crippled and a yearning to be “normal.” Fast forward 25 years, and the scientific genius publicly declines a Nobel Prize for creating artificial blood. Dr. Michael and his colleague Dr. Martine Bancroft experiment with a serum that consists of bat blood gathered from Costa Rica. Michael’s experiment goes extremely awry as he injects himself with the serum and transforms into a bloodthirsty, uncontrollable vampire. The remainder of the movie features bloodlust, action, and an interesting plot twist with Milo’s character.

The ending leaves viewers on a cliffhanger, and end credits feature Adrian Toomes who is transported to Michael’s universe. Spider-Man is also referenced as Toomes suggests to Michael that they should form a team.

The movie itself was brilliantly depicted and the special effects were spot on. My guest Therese shared, “I enjoyed the transitions between different scenes and time periods, and my favorite part was the special effects morphing the human faces into vampires and back into human faces. The digital aspects of the movie were seamless and flawless.” Although I found the plot to be rather predictable, the actors were well casted.

Overall, Morbius features a character who is neither a villain nor a protagonist. If you’re looking for a Marvel movie packed with action and stunning special effects, Morbius is the movie for you.

Movie Times: click here for showtimes

Genre: Action, Adventure, Horror

Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes

Director: Daniel Espinosa

Actors: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson

Rating: PG-13





