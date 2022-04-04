Coronado Crime Report (March 26 through April 1)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft Report on I Avenue

Victim reported propane tank stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and C Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Petty Theft Report at Sharp Coronado Hospital on Prospect Place

Wheelchair reported taken.

Petty Theft Report on McCain Boulevard

Suspect shoplifted items.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported package taken.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Unknown injury reported.

Vandalism Report on Strand Way

Restroom door found vandalized.

Traffic Accident on Olive Avenue

Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

3/26/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 1st Street

61 year old female

3/26/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Ynez Place

59 year old male

3/27/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

25 year old female

3/28/2022: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 3rd Street

23 year old female

3/29/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 3rd Street

45 year old male

3/30/2022: Disobeying Directions of an Official Traffic Control Device and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 100 block of D Avenue

50 year old male

3/31/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Selling Alcohol to Underage People – Felony on Silver Strand Boulevard and Leyte Road

21 year old female

3/31/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 100 block of H Avenue

30 year old male

4/1/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 5th Street and Glorietta Boulevard

55 year old female






