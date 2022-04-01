Spring ‘Bike Rodeos’ at Schools to Highlight e-Bike Safety

The City is co-hosting three bicycle safety clinics, called Bike Rodeos, this month, April 13, 14 and 19 at various schools around Coronado. The rodeos are for all students who ride bikes but there will be a special emphasis on those with e-bikes.

Electric bikes have become very popular among Coronado youth who have been using them to get to school in growing numbers. E-bikes are fast due to their motors and there are special rules riders should know to ensure everyone’s safety.

The City, Coronado Unified School District, San Diego Bicycle Coalition, and Coronado MainStreet invite students and parents to attend one of three bike rodeos to learn about the rules of the road, register bikes and enter raffle contests. See dates and locations below.

Thanks Garage Buona Forchetta, Holland’s Bicycles, Gepetto’s and Blue Bridge Hospitality for co-sponsoring this important event.





