The Coronado Cultural Arts Commission is calling local artists to submit artwork with a floral theme for inclusion in an exhibition and sale of art in the 2022 Coronado Flower Show to be held the weekend of April 22-23. This year will be the Flower Show’s 100th Anniversary.

Back again after the 2019 lockdown, the Commission will once again mount an exhibition to highlight the work of local artists at the annual community flower show. To apply, visit the Florals by Locals Call to Artists on the Commission’s website.

Application deadline is 5 pm on April 12, 2022. There is no fee this year to enter.

To participate, artists must be 18 years or older and qualify as one of the following: 1) a resident of Coronado 2) an employee, teacher or property owner in Coronado, or 3) an operator of a gallery in Coronado. All artwork must be original and the work of the registered applicant. Work must be a floral or have a floral theme and the size of work is not to exceed 24” x 36” including the frame. Artists may submit two pieces of artwork to display based on space available. Applications will be reviewed and juried.





