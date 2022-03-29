Coronado Crime Report (March 19 through March 25)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Stolen Vehicle Report on 1st Street

Victim reported golf cart stolen.

Hit and Run on Buccaneer Way

No injuries reported.

Stolen Vehicle Report on Alameda Boulevard

Victim reported motorcycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and F Avenue

Unknown injury reported. Motorcycle involved.

Traffic Accident on A Avenue and 4th Street

Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard and Ocean Drive

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 9th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Burglary Report on Miguel Avenue

Victim reported golf clubs taken out of vehicle.

Petty Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported bicycle taken from carport area.

Hit and Run on Loma Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on I Avenue

Victim reported license plate stolen off from vehicle.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

No injuries reported. Three vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Stolen Vehicle Report on 1st Street and A Avenue

Victim reported motorcycle stolen.

Hit and Run on Glorietta Bouelvard and Ynez Place

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Burglary Report on G Avenue

Victim reported bag with iPad taken from vehicle.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and I Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

3/19/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of Churchill Place

25 year old male

3/19/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of Churchill Place

22 year old male

3/19/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on Half Moon Bend

52 year old female

3/20/2022: Driving While Talking on the Phone and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

29 year old male

3/20/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Failing to Notify Owner of Vehicle Damage – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 4th Street

37 year old female

3/21/2022: Parole, Burglary, and Larceny – Felony on 5500 block of State Route 75

39 year old male

3/21/2022: Attempt to Evade a Pursuing Police Officer – Misdemeanor on I-5 Freeway

27 year old female

3/21/2022: Attempt to Prevent a Police Officer From Performing Duty – Misdemeanor on G Avenue

28 year old female

3/23/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

33 year old male

3/23/2022: Unlawfully Fighting in a Public Space and Exhibiting a Deadly Weapon – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

43 year old male

3/23/2022: Unlawfully Fighting in a Public Space and Exhibiting a Deadly Weapon – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

37 year old male

3/23/2022: Battery and Malicious Injury to a Wireless Communication Device – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

37 year old male

3/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

53 year old female

3/24/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on El Norte Parkway and Ash Street

39 year old male

3/25/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

25 year old male

3/25/2022: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Failing to Use Turning Signals – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

23 year old male





