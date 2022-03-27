Sunday, March 27, 2022
Ocean Boulevard Street, Sidewalk Improvements Underway (video)

By Managing Editor

Source: City Manager’s Weekly Update

Photo: Ken Bitar

Work to install the first segment of new sidewalk along Ocean Boulevard continues. This project will improve mobility and access along the coastal roadway. Work is being done in phases, beginning with sidewalk improvements, which will be completed in four segments. Demolition of the existing curb, gutter and sidewalk from R.H. Dana Place to Isabella Avenue is complete.

Photo: Ken Bitar

Next week, work is expected to continue in the same area, as the contractor pours concrete for sidewalk and street light foundations. The work is expected to be completed by Memorial Day. Traffic and access will be impacted.

Find out more about the project on CommentCoronado.org.

Video by kbdroneservices.com:

 

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

