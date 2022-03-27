Ocean Boulevard Street, Sidewalk Improvements Underway (video)

Source: City Manager’s Weekly Update

Work to install the first segment of new sidewalk along Ocean Boulevard continues. This project will improve mobility and access along the coastal roadway. Work is being done in phases, beginning with sidewalk improvements, which will be completed in four segments. Demolition of the existing curb, gutter and sidewalk from R.H. Dana Place to Isabella Avenue is complete.

Next week, work is expected to continue in the same area, as the contractor pours concrete for sidewalk and street light foundations. The work is expected to be completed by Memorial Day. Traffic and access will be impacted.

Find out more about the project on CommentCoronado.org.

Video by kbdroneservices.com:





