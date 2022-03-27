Sunday, March 27, 2022
Coronado’s Impact Activities Tennis Pros Awarded

Coronado Tennis was well represented at the USPTA San Diego Convention last weekend with two of our Impact Activities Tennis Pros receiving significant industry awards for coaching.

Coronado Tennis Center Director Joel Myers received the “Ben Press 2021 Pro of the Year” and Emmanuel Mensah received the “Bob Bacon 2022 Pro of the Year.” Back-to-back Pro of the year awards for Coronado!

Joel Myers and Emmanuel Mensah. Submitted photo.

These awards were selected by the USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) by a selection committee of their peers.

 

 

 

 



