Wednesday, March 23, 2022
CommunityCommunity NewsVideo

Coronado Girl Scouts Celebrate National Rosie the Riveter Day with a Real Rosie (video)

1 min.
By Brad Willis

 

Coronado Girl Scouts gathered near the Spreckels Center “Rosie the Riveter Roses” on Monday to honor “National Rosie the Riveter Day,” designed to raise awareness about the 16 million women who worked during World War II.

The Girl Scouts were joined by 98-year old Betty Ridenour, a real life Rosie during the war, who inspired the girls to consider careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Brad Willis has this Coronado Story:

If the video doesn’t play, you can view it here.

The Rosie Roses are right in front of the John D. Spreckels Center. They are pink and orange and there is a special Blue and White plaque with a Rosie image next to them. In 2018, the Coronado Historical Association worked to plant the Rosie Roses with the city for the Flower Show. That was the first year that the roses were available (they were made specifically for Rosie the Riveter remembrance).

Coronado’s Rosie Roses are listed as a national Rosie Garden. In late 2020, Rosie Day was honored by Congress as an official day to celebrate the women who were Rosies, women who work in STEM careers now, and inspire young girls to be like Rosie.

 

 

 

 



Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.