Ocean Boulevard Street, Sidewalk Improvements Underway

Work on a project to make major improvements to Ocean Boulevard has begun. This week, the contractor began preparing for the work relocating trash bins, locating underground utilities, and beginning demolition by saw-cutting and removing concrete sections. The work will be done in phases beginning with the sidewalk improvements, which will be completed in four segments. The sidewalk improvements include relocation of lights and installation of new curb, gutter, sidewalk, and pedestrian ramps. The second phase includes an asphalt overlay of Ocean Boulevard.

The first segment of sidewalk work will take place from approximately March 7-31 between Isabella Avenue and R.H. Dana Place, about a quarter mile. The second segment, from Alameda Boulevard to Isabella, is a tenth of a mile and is anticipated to take place from March 18 through April 7. Segment 3 will be completed from March 30 through April 21, and will be from Marina Avenue to Alameda, just more than a quarter mile. The fourth segment, from April 6 through April 26, will be from Ocean Drive to Marina Avenue, just over one-tenth of a mile.

The community will begin to notice more significant construction beginning Tuesday, March 15. The second phase of work, the Ocean Boulevard asphalt overlay, is anticipated to occur from April 25 through May 10. The project will improve access and pedestrian mobility on the sidewalk along the ocean side of the roadway and include Ocean Boulevard pavement rehabilitation. Traffic impacts can be expected as the project progresses including parking restrictions on both sides of the street and lane closures during working hours. Traffic may be reduced to one lane for both directions during pavement rehabilitation. Dates are approximate. The work is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, May 30.





