City of Coronado Accepts Resignation of Former Director Roger Miller, Concludes Investigation

City Manager Statement March 10, 2022

I have accepted the resignation of the City’s Director of Recreation and Golf Services, Roger Miller.

This decision was made with careful consideration of the best interests of the City, our residents, and our larger community. A resignation allows a separation to take place and the City to move forward without delay. The investigation effectively ended with Mr. Miller’s resignation as he is no longer a City employee.

I am confident that we upheld our process and came to a conclusion that was appropriate.

We know that this issue is of great interest to many people both within and outside the City of Coronado. The City understands the impact this situation has had on our employees and our community. I want to be very clear that the City remains a welcoming place to all, and we do not tolerate any form of racism or other discrimination.

Tina Friend

City Manager

Source: City of Coronado

This is a developing story.

