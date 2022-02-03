Thursday, February 3, 2022
Coronado City Manager Issues Update Regarding Viral Video

By Managing Editor

In a statement on February 2, Coronado City Manager Tina Friend shared the following:

“The City of Coronado continues its focus on a video circulating on social media featuring the actions of a City department director, Roger Miller, and allegations of racist conduct before the filming began.

“Within minutes of seeing the video on Sunday morning, I contacted the city attorney and ordered a full and independent investigation. Within 24 hours, the City had an experienced investigator under contract to immediately initiate the investigation and produce findings as soon as possible. On Monday, I placed the employee on administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation. He is relieved of all duties on behalf of the City of Coronado.

“I have received calls, threats and pleas to immediately act. I hear and understand the pain this event has caused and feel this sense of urgency. While we would like answers and a resolution as soon as possible, as a public agency, we have a responsibility to make decisions based on the full facts.

“The City asks for the community’s continued patience. We are working as quickly as possible and will issue updates when appropriate to the City’s homepage. We expect the next update by Monday.

“The City of Coronado does not tolerate any form of discrimination. The allegations are extremely serious and do not reflect the City’s culture and values, which are based on professionalism, service and respect.

“The City of Coronado is a welcoming place for all.”

From the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 2:

