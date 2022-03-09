$40,000 Available to a Non-Profit to Assist SD Children in Need

FOCUS is an all volunteer organization with the mission to assist in the comfort and betterment of battered, abused, homeless, disabled and foster children in San Diego County. Focus is celebrating its 40th Anniversary with a special in-kind grant of $40,000. All non-profit organizations that support the mission of FOCUS are encouraged to apply.

Application deadline is April 1, 2022. Applications will be provided.

All completed applications will be reviewed by the FOCUS Board of Directors followed by a vote of the FOCUS membership to make the final award. The chosen non-profit will be selected in April and will be announced at the FOCUS Ruby Gala on May 15, 2022 at the Nautilus Room in Coronado.

FOCUS membership is open to everyone and we welcome new members. Over the past four decades, FOCUS has partnered with over 100 organizations to address the unprecedented challenges children and teens face in San Diego County. Find out more at www.focus-sdkids.org.

Examples of past FOCUS projects include:

Assisting homeless children’s immediate and long term needs. Focus purchased a van for one of our partners allowing them to pick up and transport homeless teens to a shelter in the evenings.

Partnering to provide military families essential items to aid in times of emotional or financial crisis. For 25 years, FOCUS set up story stations on-board deployed ships for parents to make story-time recordings for children back home.

Recognizing that SD is an international gateway city for sex trafficking, FOCUS is dedicated to helping partners with items necessary to help provide safety, comfort, therapy, education and vocational support to young women victims.

All Local non-profits that support children in need can apply for this one-time, significant project by contacting

[email protected].

Applications must be received by April 1, 2022

FOCUS / 501(c)(3) PO Box 180023. Coronado, CA 92178





