Masks No Longer Required, But County Strongly Recommends Them Indoors







The County of San Diego is following new guidance from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and masks are no longer required in most indoor settings.

The CDPH discontinued the mask mandate March 1, but is strongly recommending that people continue wearing masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

Also, starting on March 12, K-12 schools and child care settings will no longer require masks indoors.

CDPH Updates as of February 28:

Effective March 1, 2022 , the requirement that unvaccinated individuals mask in indoor public settings will move to a strong recommendation that all persons, regardless of vaccine status, continue indoor masking.

Universal masking shall remain required in specified high-risk settings. These include health care, long-term care, and detention facilities, as well as transit hubs and public transit, cooling centers and emergency shelters.

After March 11, 2022, the universal masking requirement for K-12 and Childcare settings will terminate. CDPH strongly recommends that individuals in these settings continue to mask in indoor settings when the universal masking requirement lifts.

Local businesses have the discretion to follow the new guidance or continue requiring masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Also, San Diegans can choose to wear a mask at any time.

