Healthy Habits and Exercise for Weight Loss – March 8







It is hard sometimes to find that balance in life between making healthy choices and creating healthy habits to either maintain or lose weight. Please join Clinical Nutrition department and Sewall Healthy Living Center from Sharp Coronado Hospital to learn about the latest methods and techniques available to achieve balance. This presentation will be located at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street, on Tuesday, March 8 at 3 pm.

As part of the presentation every attendee will receive a body composition screening using our Inbody 570. Results from your scan will be interpreted during the presentation and an exercise specialist will be available to answer questions. In addition, a Mindful Café chef will give a cooking demonstration and offer delicious samples. This interactive presentation is free, however registration is needed to ensure enough samples. Please reserve your spot in advance by calling 619-522-7343 or going to https://bit.ly/3IlCpUl.

There is no question that Sharp Coronado Hospital provides the community with enriching presentations and the Spreckels Center is glad to be a part. All topics presented at the center are based on requests from the public. Attending this short one hour event is a great way to stay focused on health and wellness.