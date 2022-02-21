Newsom Announces SMARTER Plan as Next Phase of COVID-19 Response







Building on lessons learned over the past two years and the state’s commitment to equity, the SMARTER Plan focuses on continued readiness, awareness and flexibility to guide California’s pandemic response.

California has implemented the most robust vaccination and testing programs in the country, maintaining one of the lowest death rates among large states.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on February 17 “California’s SMARTER Plan” as the next phase of our COVID-19 response. “As cases decline, we’re moving forward – preparing for the future based on what works.”

It will guide how we move ahead and be prepared for whatever COVID-19 brings, while building on lessons from the last two years.

“As we enter the next phase of the pandemic, the state is better equipped than ever to protect Californians from COVID-19 with smart strategies that save lives and advance our ongoing recovery,” said Governor Newsom, who outlined the plan last Thursday. “Building on proven tools – rooted in science and data – that have been honed over the past two years, we’re keeping our guard up with a focus on continued readiness, awareness and flexibility to adapt to the evolving pandemic. As we have throughout the pandemic, the state will continue applying the lessons we’ve learned about the virus to keep California moving forward.”

The SMARTER Plan’s core pillars and preparedness metrics focus on lifesaving public health measures and strategies the state has successfully used to slow the spread and protect Californians. Recognizing that each variant brings with it unique characteristics relative to the specific conditions in our neighborhoods and communities, the Plan preserves needed flexibility and ensures the state has the resources and capabilities in place to tackle the COVID-19 challenges that lie ahead:

S hots- Vaccines are the most powerful weapon against hospitalization and serious illness. Under the Plan, California will maintain capacity to administer at least 200,000 vaccines per day on top of existing pharmacy and provider infrastructure.

Dr. George Rutherford, UCSF, agreed, “SMARTER is just that. It’s a plan to take all that we’ve learned from the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and use that knowledge to go forward. COVID-19 will be with us for several years to come, and having a nimble plan that can respond strategically to the twists and turns the pandemic will undoubtedly take will be invaluable for Californians.”

George W. Rutherford, MD, AM

Professor of Epidemiology, Preventive Medicine, Pediatrics and History

Head, Division of Infectious Disease and Global Epidemiology

Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics School of Medicine

University of California, San Francisco