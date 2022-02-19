Saturday, February 19, 2022
Construction to Begin Soon on Ocean Boulevard Improvements

By City of Coronado

Construction will soon begin to make improvements along Ocean Boulevard. The project will improve access and pedestrian mobility on the sidewalk along the ocean side of the boulevard. The current sidewalk width is very small. Add open car doors, people unloading beach gear, walkers, runners, bicyclists, strollers, and dogs on leashes and it gets tight. Last fall, the City Council approved a design after considering a variety of options.

Residents and those driving in the area can expect traffic impacts as the project progresses including parking restrictions on both sides of the street and lane closures during working hours, particularly during pavement rehabilitation work when traffic will likely be reduced to one lane for both directions. Traffic control is likely to change each day so the public should use caution when traveling through the area and expect delays.

The City will notify the community about the work and impacts once the contractor’s schedule is set. Construction is likely to begin in the next four weeks.

The approved design includes sidewalk widening to provide a minimum of 8 feet of clear pedestrian space. This will mean moving trash bins, benches and some light standards out of the pedestrian path. The project includes new asphalt on Ocean Boulevard from Ocean Drive to the crosswalk at Flora Avenue. Design features include curb bulbouts on the west side of Ocean Boulevard that will allow pedestrians to be seen better by motorists when crossing the street with no loss of on-street parking.

In accordance with the City’s Active Transportation Plan, pavement striping improvements along Ocean Boulevard will include high visible ladder-style crosswalks to replace the traditional two-stripe crosswalks and “share the road” pavement stencils, or sharrows, in both travel lanes to remind drivers that cyclists may use the full travel lane.

