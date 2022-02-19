Saturday, February 19, 2022
City of Coronado

Community Grant Applications Available for Fiscal Year 2022-23

By City of Coronado

The Council approved revisions to the City’s Community Grants program earlier this week and authorized the release of the Fiscal Year 2022-­23 Community Grant Program applications. The City will accept applications beginning Friday, Feb. 18, and the deadline is April 1.

The Coronado Community Grant Program was developed to strengthen a sense of community by enhancing Economic Development, Social Services, Arts and Culture, and Community Pride/Sense of Place through partnerships with local nonprofits. These groups administer events, services and activities for the benefit of the Coronado community. Last year, the Council awarded $950,500 in community grant funding.

An applicant orientation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 2 pm. The orientation will walk through the application process and include a question and answer session.

FIND DETAILS ON THE CITY’S
COMMUNITY GRANT PROGRAM WEBPAGE

City of Coronado

