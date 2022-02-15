NASNI Main Gate Closed Due to Security Concerns – UPDATED Gates Now Open

UPDATE 2:30pm, Feb. 15, 2022

The NASNI Inbound and Outbound gates are open and the shelter in place order on base has been lifted. Normal operations have resumed on NASNI according to the Public Affairs Office.

The commercial vehicle inspection lanes at the NASNI Main gate remain closed and the NASNI ID Lab located in the visitor control center is closed until tomorrow, February 16.

The Main Gate at Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI) was closed at approximately 9 am this morning for security reasons after a car searched at the gate was found to contain what appeared to be bomb-making materials.

Both the inbound Main Gate at 3rd Street and the outbound Main Gate at McCain Boulevard were closed to traffic. People were advised to stay away from the Main Gate and also from NASNI Building 335. The Commissary, Exchange and Visitor Center were closed as well, according to the Navy Public Affairs Office.

The First Street gate and Ocean Boulevard Gates remained open for inbound and outbound traffic.

As of 1:30 pm the NASNI Outbound Gate (McCain Blvd to 4th Street) had been reopened to vehicles only. The outbound pedestrian gate at the NASNI Main gate remained closed; as did the Inbound Main gate at 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard.

The situation is under investigation by Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

This is a developing story.





