Tuesday, February 15, 2022
FeaturedMilitary

NASNI Main Gate Closed Due to Security Concerns – UPDATED Gates Now Open

By Managing Editor

UPDATE 2:30pm, Feb. 15, 2022

The NASNI Inbound and Outbound gates are open and the shelter in place order on base has been lifted. Normal operations have resumed on NASNI according to the Public Affairs Office.

The commercial vehicle inspection lanes at the NASNI Main gate remain closed and the NASNI ID Lab located in the visitor control center is closed until tomorrow, February 16.

The Main Gate at Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI) was closed at approximately 9 am this morning for security reasons after a car searched at the gate was found to contain what appeared to be bomb-making materials.

Both the inbound Main Gate at 3rd Street and the outbound Main Gate at McCain Boulevard were closed to traffic. People were advised to stay away from the Main Gate and also from NASNI Building 335. The Commissary, Exchange and Visitor Center were closed as well, according to the Navy Public Affairs Office.

The First Street gate and Ocean Boulevard Gates remained open for inbound and outbound traffic.

As of 1:30 pm the NASNI Outbound Gate (McCain Blvd to 4th Street) had been reopened to vehicles only. The outbound pedestrian gate at the NASNI Main gate remained closed; as did the Inbound Main gate at 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard.

The situation is under investigation by Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

This is a developing story.

 

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.