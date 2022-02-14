Gunman Escapes After Multiple Robberies and an Attack Saturday Night Bayside in Coronado

The Coronado Police ask that you call CPD 619-522-7350 if you have any information about this incident, or have surveillance cameras in the area, that may assist in this investigation of this incident, shared via CPD Facebook:

On Saturday February 12th, 2022, at approximately 10:30 pm, a male subject approached a couple as they were seated on a bench in Centennial Park. The unidentified man displayed a gun and demanded cell phones and valuables from the two individuals. The couple complied with the suspect’s demands.

The suspect then approached a group of five people on the other side of the park. The suspect displayed the gun and took items from the victims.

The suspect then headed towards the Ferry Landing parking lot where he encountered another victim. The suspect demanded valuables from the woman and struck her on the head an unknown amount of times with the gun. As the woman was being assaulted by the suspect, a group of three came across the in-progress assault. The suspect then pointed the gun at this group and demanded valuables.

The group of five victims from the Centennial Park incident found the suspect at the Ferry Landing, a struggle ensued and the group was able to wrestle the gun away from the suspect. The suspect was able to get away and left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Patrol officers arrived on scene within 90 seconds of the 9-1-1 call, and a Chula Vista PD K-9 also responded to the call and were unable to locate the suspect. Two of the victims sustained minor injuries during the fight and were evaluated by medics on scene. The female victim who was struck on the head was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was described by one of the victims as an Hispanic male adult with tattoos on his face, 20-24 years of age, thin build, wearing a grey or black t-shirt with black shoes.

