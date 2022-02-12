Police Share Traffic Information Resources for Bridge Closures

The Coronado Police Department would like to share a few traffic information resources that will come in handy when there are closures of the San Diego-Coronado Bridge or other major incidents.

First, residents are encouraged to sign up for Nixle.com alerts as a primary source of information from the City about bridge closures and other important traffic impacts. Second, visit the CHP’s traffic site and click on “Border” under the Communications Center or visit the California Department of Transportation site, both of which post information about disruptions to state Route 75, including the bridge. Third, follow the Police Department on the City of Coronado Police Department’s Facebook and Instagram pages, and the City of Coronado’s Twitter page.

We will send information and updates when possible. The City understands how disruptive bridge closures are and asks for the community’s patience. We continue to work on strategies to best resolve these disruptions with our regional public safety agencies.

Sign up for Nixle alerts

CHP Traffic Page

Caltrans Traffic Page





