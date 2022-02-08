Ryan Keller Named Special Education Coordinator for CUSD

Source: Coronado Unified School District

“We are very excited that Ryan will be re-joining our special education team. He was here from 2013-2020 as a teacher at Coronado Middle School where he served as special education department leader and interim assistant principal,” said Director of Student Services, Niamh Foley.

As the Special Education Coordinator for the entire district, Keller will be working with K-12 students and staff at all four school sites. “I am excited to connect with the teachers and support staff members that work with our students,” he said.

“Returning to CUSD feels a bit like coming home. I was with Poway Unified School District as assistant principal of Black Mountain Middle School since 2020. It was a great experience and I worked with some wonderful people there,” said Keller, adding, “It’s important to me to really get to know the community members, educators, and families that I work with, so the smaller size of CUSD was something that I missed.”

Keller shared that he believes that despite different perspectives, “we all share a common goal, which is for all CUSD students to feel safe and supported and have an educational experience filled with curiosity, connection, and growth.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to once again work with the outstanding professionals and supportive families that make up CUSD. My greatest hope is that I can help our committed educators and support staff members feel supported and empowered as they work with learners of all abilities and support them in achieving their goals,” he shared.

Keller has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from the University of Southern California and a master’s degree in special education from California Lutheran University. He began his career in education 16 years ago as a substitute teacher and instructional assistant. He also taught high school students with mild to moderate disabilities.

