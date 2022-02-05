Navy SEAL Candidate Dies, Another Hospitalized After Completing “Hell Week”



Two Navy SEAL candidates, assigned to Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command, were taken to the hospital on Feb. 4 several hours after their Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL (BUD/S) class successfully completed Hell Week, part of the first phase of the Navy SEAL assessment and selection pathway.

One candidate died at Sharp Coronado Hospital in Coronado, California, on Feb. 4. The other candidate is in stable condition at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

The Sailors were not actively training when they reported symptoms and were transported to receive emergency care.

The cause of the candidate’s death is currently unknown and is under investigation.

The deceased Sailor’s immediate family has been notified and his name is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification is complete in accordance with Navy policy.

Source: U. S. Navy





