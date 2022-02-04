Friday, February 4, 2022
City of Coronado

Coronado City Hall Closes Again to All Walk-in Visitors

By City of Coronado

 

Coronado City Hall has closed once again due to COVID-19. Last month, the City Hall facility had reopened because no new cases were reported after a required two-week closure. An additional case was reported following the reopening of City Hall but the exposure occurred within that 14-day period, which triggered another two week closure.

The soonest City Hall could reopen, barring any new cases, is Tuesday, Feb. 8. As a result, no walk-in visitors are allowed inside. An appointment must be made. The City thanks the community for its patience.

 

 

 



City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.