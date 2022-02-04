Coronado City Hall Closes Again to All Walk-in Visitors

Coronado City Hall has closed once again due to COVID-19. Last month, the City Hall facility had reopened because no new cases were reported after a required two-week closure. An additional case was reported following the reopening of City Hall but the exposure occurred within that 14-day period, which triggered another two week closure.

The soonest City Hall could reopen, barring any new cases, is Tuesday, Feb. 8. As a result, no walk-in visitors are allowed inside. An appointment must be made. The City thanks the community for its patience.





