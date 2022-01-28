Annual Slurry Seal Work Scheduled to Begin February 1

The City of Coronado will soon begin its annual slurry sealing of certain streets in town. Slurry operations will take place Tuesday through Saturday, Feb. 1-5, and on Monday, Feb. 7. Work to prepare for the slurry seal was completed earlier this week with crack-filling, striping removal and dig-out repairs. Seven days after the slurry sealing work is completed, the contractor will install new pavement striping.

The City also will complete several projects recommended by the City’s Active Transportation Plan. Exhibits illustrating the improvements can be viewed by clicking here. The City applies slurry seal to extend the life of its streets. Each street is refreshed with a slurry seal every seven years. Slurry seal is composed of asphalt emulsion, fine aggregates, mineral filler, various additives, and water, all of which are mixed and applied from a truck. It is a cost-effective and proven way to extend the life of roads.

Streets and parking lots to receive slurry seal:

Orange Avenue from First to Second streets

Fifth Street from Alameda to Glorietta boulevards

Tenth Street from Alameda Boulevard to Orange Avenue

Olive Avenue from D Avenue to Alameda Boulevard

Alameda Boulevard from First Street to Olive Avenue

J Avenue from First to Tenth streets

I Avenue from First to Tenth streets





