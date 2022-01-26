Chamber of Commerce Offers Free Covid Tests for Coronado Businesses

By June Crawford, Coronado Chamber of Commerce

Businesses in Coronado are continuing to go above and beyond to accommodate the safety of their dedicated employees and patrons throughout the pandemic. The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is now offering free covid tests at their office on Tenth Street to ease some of the concerns of business owners and their teams.

Compromises have been made regarding business hours and staff numbers due to the Omicron variant, but the resilience of our Coronado businesses is shining through now more than ever. The holiday season proved to be “busier than expected” says Tom Latona, owner of High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen. Colleen Cavalieri, owner of Vom Foss and Coronado Tasting Room at the Ferry Landing, stated that the spirit and community of local business owners in her area helped her to strategize the best ways to make the winter months prosperous.

The Chamber has partnered with a vendor that provides Rapid Antigen tests, which provide results within 20 minutes. The hope is to bring a peace of mind for the community with quick testing results free of charge.

Coronado Chamber of Commerce Members and Coronado business owners are invited to visit the Coronado Chamber of Commerce at 1125 10th Street to pick up the Rapid Antigen tests. Pick up hours are between 9am and 1pm on January 26, 27 & 28. There is a limit of four tests per business while supplies last.





