Enjoy Valentine’s Day at Home with Little Frenchie’s Cheeseboard and Berries & Bubble Package!

Do you prefer to stay in for Valentine’s Day and make it cozier & more romantic with your partner at home?

Little Frenchie’s is offering gourmet Valentine’s Day packages to go. Call the restaurant at 619-675-0041 or visit 1166 Orange Avenue, Coronado to place your orders! You can pre-order between 2/1 and 2/11 and pick it up on Valentine’s Day between 11am and 8pm.

Here’s more detail:

Valentine’s Day Cheeseboard

Price: $50 (cheeseboard for 2 ppl) Including: Brie Frand Normand (cow) from Gillot, France Fourme D’ambert (cow) from Auvergne, France Truffle Tremor (goat) from Arcata, CA Pilota (sheep & cow) from Basque, France Mimolette (cow) from Lille, France Raspberries, Blueberries, Strawberries, Blackberries Candied Pecan, Dried Figs, Pear Confiture French baguette, Rustic Bakery Rosemary Flatbread



4 choices of bubbles to add-on Louis Perdrier Brut France NV Louis Perdrier Rose Brut France NV J.L. Vergnon ‘Conversation’ Grand Cru Brut Champagne NV Pierre Péters ‘Cuvée de Réserve’ Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Brut NV



Valentine’s Day Berries & Bubbles Price: $35 for a half-dozen Handcrafted by our pastry chef Yuly Trejo 4 choices of bubbles for add-on Louis Perdrier Brut France NV Louis Perdrier Rose Brut France NV J.L. Vergnon ‘Conversation’ Grand Cru Brut Champagne NV Pierre Péters ‘Cuvée de Réserve’ Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Brut NV



Valentine’s Day Bubbles Package Choose any 3 bottles from Valentine’s Day bubbles list and get 15% off!



Call the restaurant at 619-675-0041 or visit 1166 Orange Avenue Coronado, CA 92118 to place your orders!





