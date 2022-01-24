Enjoy Valentine’s Day at Home with Little Frenchie’s Cheeseboard and Berries & Bubble Package!

Do you prefer to stay in for Valentine’s Day and make it cozier & more romantic with your partner at home?
Little Frenchie’s is offering gourmet Valentine’s Day packages to go. Call the restaurant at 619-675-0041 or visit 1166 Orange Avenue, Coronado to place your orders! You can pre-order between 2/1 and 2/11 and pick it up on Valentine’s Day between 11am and 8pm.
Here’s more detail:
- Valentine’s Day Cheeseboard
- Price: $50 (cheeseboard for 2 ppl)
- Including:
- Brie Frand Normand (cow) from Gillot, France
- Fourme D’ambert (cow) from Auvergne, France
- Truffle Tremor (goat) from Arcata, CA
- Pilota (sheep & cow) from Basque, France
- Mimolette (cow) from Lille, France
- Raspberries, Blueberries, Strawberries, Blackberries
- Candied Pecan, Dried Figs, Pear Confiture
- French baguette, Rustic Bakery Rosemary Flatbread
- 4 choices of bubbles to add-on
- Louis Perdrier Brut France NV
- Louis Perdrier Rose Brut France NV
- J.L. Vergnon ‘Conversation’ Grand Cru Brut Champagne NV
- Pierre Péters ‘Cuvée de Réserve’ Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Brut NV
- 4 choices of bubbles to add-on
- Valentine’s Day Berries & Bubbles
- Price: $35 for a half-dozen
- Handcrafted by our pastry chef Yuly Trejo
- 4 choices of bubbles for add-on
- Louis Perdrier Brut France NV
- Louis Perdrier Rose Brut France NV
- J.L. Vergnon ‘Conversation’ Grand Cru Brut Champagne NV
- Pierre Péters ‘Cuvée de Réserve’ Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Brut NV
- Valentine’s Day Bubbles Package
- Choose any 3 bottles from Valentine’s Day bubbles list and get 15% off!
Call the restaurant at 619-675-0041 or visit 1166 Orange Avenue Coronado, CA 92118 to place your orders!