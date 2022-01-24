Enjoy Valentine’s Day at Home with Little Frenchie’s Cheeseboard and Berries & Bubble Package!

Monday, January 24, 2022
By Blue Bridge Hospitality

Do you prefer to stay in for Valentine’s Day and make it cozier & more romantic with your partner at home? 

Little Frenchie’s is offering gourmet Valentine’s Day packages to go. Call the restaurant at 619-675-0041 or visit 1166 Orange Avenue, Coronado to place your orders! You can pre-order between 2/1 and 2/11 and pick it up on Valentine’s Day between 11am and 8pm.

Here’s more detail: 

  • Valentine’s Day Cheeseboard 
    • Price: $50 (cheeseboard for 2 ppl)
    • Including:
        • Brie Frand Normand (cow) from Gillot, France 
        • Fourme D’ambert (cow) from Auvergne, France 
        • Truffle Tremor (goat) from Arcata, CA
        • Pilota (sheep & cow) from Basque, France 
        • Mimolette (cow) from Lille, France 
        • Raspberries, Blueberries, Strawberries, Blackberries 
        • Candied Pecan, Dried Figs, Pear Confiture  
        • French baguette, Rustic Bakery Rosemary Flatbread 
    • 4 choices of bubbles to add-on 
      • Louis Perdrier Brut France NV 
      • Louis Perdrier Rose Brut France NV 
      • J.L. Vergnon ‘Conversation’ Grand Cru Brut Champagne NV 
      • Pierre Péters ‘Cuvée de Réserve’ Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Brut NV

  • Valentine’s Day Berries & Bubbles 
    • Price: $35 for a half-dozen 
    • Handcrafted by our pastry chef Yuly Trejo
    • 4 choices of bubbles for add-on 
      • Louis Perdrier Brut France NV 
      • Louis Perdrier Rose Brut France NV 
      • J.L. Vergnon ‘Conversation’ Grand Cru Brut Champagne NV 
      • Pierre Péters ‘Cuvée de Réserve’ Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Brut NV
  • Valentine’s Day Bubbles Package 
    • Choose any 3 bottles from Valentine’s Day bubbles list and get 15% off! 

Call the restaurant at 619-675-0041 or visit 1166 Orange Avenue Coronado, CA 92118 to place your orders! 

 

 



Blue Bridge Hospitalityhttp://www.BlueBridgeHospitality.com

