Il Fornaio – Authentic Italian at the Coronado Ferry Landing

Il Fornaio sits at the base of the Ferry Landing, overlooking the San Diego Bay. Having opened on September 3rd, 1999, the restaurant has been through a few ownerships and management teams. However, Luca Allieri has been managing the Italian eatery for fifteen of those years this March.

When asked what has changed in that time, Luca admits, “It hasn’t changed much. We believe we are the most authentic experience outside of Italy, we have great recipes, we are solid.” The areas that are under review are social media and looking at a modern appeal. Focusing on their authentic food, Luca shares, “Our chef is very creative and upscale.” In addition, he describes their pasta as, “fresh and homemade” with dedicated pasta staff working 12 hours a day. Outside of pasta, other favorite entrees include a pollo grigliato, a grilled chicken breast with zesty sauce, and the pizza Cristina. To complement the menu, Il Fornaio has branded wines exclusively for them, the pinot grigio standing out to Luca. Additionally, the olive oil is from Italy and the bread is made in house. Il Fornaio is a true Italian experience.

The Ferry Landing is the perfect home to Il Fornaio, Luca describes, “The Ferry Landing is unique, there are a variety of opportunities to explore the island. From simple dining to sophisticated dining like us, the Ferry Landing fits the parameters to have a fun day. You can start at the landing and have a great adventure riding bikes or paddle boarding.”

Il Fornaio is located at 1333 First Street, Coronado CA 92118





