Major Morris Art Exhibit: “As He Saw It”

“As He Saw It”

This exhibition has over 60 images from the Northeastern United States and strongly depicts the 1960s, but does so with a sensitivity focusing on the simple beauty of everyday life from childhood onward.

During his long life of 95 years, Major Morris was a photographer, World War II veteran, college professor, Harvard University graduate, and champion of education. Major Morris grew up in Cincinnati’s poverty-stricken West End during the Great Depression. He dropped out of high school at 15 to help support his family after his grandmother’s death. Morris served in the Po Valley of Northern Italy in the segregated US Army during WWII. After the war he worked several menial positions while trying to continue to educate himself at night school, among others at MIT. He was accepted to Harvard University at the age of 55 and got his master’s degree in 1976.

During his working life and time at Harvard he supplemented his income as a freelance photographer. Morris went on to become a college administrator and professor teaching education and was a lifelong champion of nurturing children’s dreams of a better future regardless of their circumstances. Major Morris died in 2016.

This "As He Saw It" exhibit will be on display at the Coronado Public Library, from January 21 through March 5.






