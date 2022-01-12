Wednesday, January 12, 2022
“The Impossible Road Trip” by Eric Dregni

In his new book, The Impossible Road Trip, Eric Dregni gives readers an unprecedented look at the breadth of roadside attractions in the U.S., illustrated in part by the photography of architectural critic and photographer John Margolies (1940–2016). Specially commissioned infographic map illustrations capture the spirit of mid-century automobile travel.

From autumnal New England to the gothic South, from the homey Midwest to the great expanses of the Desert Southwest, the dizzying heights of the Rocky Mountains, and the breathtaking Pacific Coast, The Impossible Road Trip encompasses it all. This book is your ultimate look back at America’s most famous -and quirkiest- roadside attractions, past and present.

Author Eric Dregni will be discussing his book at the Coronado Public Library on Saturday, January 15 at 11 am. This event is free, for all ages, and open to the public.

Eric Dregni is assistant professor of English and journalism at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota. He is the author of Ads That Put America on Wheels, Scootermania!, The Scooter Bible, The Life Vespa, Let’s Go Bowling!Zamboni: The Coolest Machines on Ice, In Cod We Trust: In Search of the Norwegian Dream and Vikings in the Attic: In Search of Nordic America.

 



