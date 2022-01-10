Statewide Mask Mandate Extended to Feb. 15

As of January 5, 2022, the requirement for universal masking indoors in the state of California has been extended through February 15, 2022.

Related: On December 13, 2021 California Issues Mask Mandate for Indoor Public Places

The City of Coronado will operate under the same conditions it did before the mask mandate was lifted June 15, which focused on education and compliance. In addition, the City requires masks at City facilities and is capping capacity at 50% for public meetings for social distancing purposes. Zoom public comments are available, however 24-hours advance notice is requested.

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is reporting record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, even when factoring in that more than a third of the results from the previous three days are due to reporting delays from last week.

The record cases include 12,563 new cases reported for Sunday, 17,507 for Saturday and 19,009 for Friday. The previous daily high in cases was 8,313 reported for Jan. 2, 2022.

The surge in new COVID infections comes as local hospitals are struggling with staffing amid hundreds of their employees contracting the virus and being unable to report to their shifts.

“We expected to see a surge after the holidays, especially with the arrival of the more transmissible Omicron variant, but these numbers are unprecedented in this pandemic,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The virus is everywhere in our community. We must all step up now and re-dedicate ourselves to the precautions that we know work.”

Wooten also said that there is a misconception about the Omicron variant being far less dangerous or deadly than prior strains of COVID-19.

“Hospitalizations are increasing amid this current surge and it’s important to understand that hospital admissions are a lagging indicator,” Wooten said. “We expect hospital admissions to increase even further in the coming weeks as people who are currently ill develop more severe symptoms.”

To help alleviate the strain on local hospitals and prepare them for the expected surge in admissions, County health officials recommend that only people with symptoms needing emergency care should go to a hospital emergency department.

At this time, COVID-19 testing should be reserved for those at higher risk of serious illness and people who need it the most. People should not go to an emergency department for testing with no or mild COVID symptoms.

The California Department of Public Health has mandated that everyone in California, irrespective of vaccine status, wear a mask in indoor public spaces and workplaces.

The statewide guidelines are:

Everyone is required to wear masks in:

Indoor public spaces (until February 15, 2022)

Workplaces (until February 15, 2022)

The bullet points below are places where the mask mandate was never lifted:

Public transit

Healthcare settings (including long term care facilities)

Adult and senior care facilities

Indoors in K-12 schools, childcare, and other youth settings

State and local correctional facilities and detention centers

Homeless shelters, emergency shelters, and cooling centers

Masks are required for unvaccinated people and recommended for everyone in:

Places of worship





