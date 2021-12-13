Monday, December 13, 2021
California Issues Mask Mandate for Indoor Public Places

Source: County of San Diego

By Managing Editor

Beginning on Wednesday, December 15, within the state of California people will once again be required to wear a mask while indoors in all public places, regardless of their vaccination status.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced the statewide indoor mask mandate as a response to the increase in cases and hospitalizations in the state and the detection of the new Omicron variant.

The indoor face covering mandate is scheduled to last at least through Jan. 15, 2022 when it will be reevaluated.

According to Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., San Diego County public health officer,   “Masks help to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its many variants. San Diegans should wear a mask while indoors in public places to protect themselves and others.”

The updated state COVID-19 public health procedures also include the following:

  • COVID-19 testing prior to attending mega events. A negative PCR test is required 48 hours before an event or a negative antigen test 24 hours before the event.
  • Asking travelers to the state to get a COVID-19 test three to five days after arrival.

man grocery shopping in mask

In addition to wearing a mask indoors in public places, the following measures also help to protect against all varieties of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant:

  • Get vaccinated and get a booster if you qualify. The vaccine is available at health care providers, retail pharmacies and community clinics. You can also make an appointment or find a site near you by calling (833) 422-4255 or visiting the My Turn website.
  • Get tested if you’ve travelled or have any symptoms, whether you’ve been vaccinated or not. You can make a free test appointment or find a walk-in test clinic at coronavirus-sd.com.
  • Wash your hands frequently and stay home if you’re sick and distance yourself from others.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor

