Coronado Public Library Brings Back “Poetry for the People”

Interested in learning about poetry in an accessible and interesting way? “Poetry for the People” returns to the Coronado Public Library on Wednesday January 12 at 11 am in the Winn Room. The seven-part class invites community members to explore this literary form. Not just for those who love poetry, this class is for any who enjoy the form or want to understand it better.

In this year’s course, titled “Indigenous Poetry: As They See It,” instructor Charles Kamar will present views, perceptions and issues through the poetry of at least fourteen Indigenous American men and women. Participants in the class are encouraged to share their thoughts about, and insights into, the poems. No prior experience or dull textbook analysis here. Attend individual classes or the entire series.

A retired English teacher, Kamar has a bachelor’s from Boston State and a master’s from Boston University. He’s taught all secondary grade levels and has spent the last 20 years of his career at Newton North High School. In 1998, he won the Paul E. Elicker Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Classes will take place on select Wednesdays in January through March. Learn more and register for individual classes or the series at cplevents.org.





