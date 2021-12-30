Thursday, December 30, 2021
Newcomer Tour at the John D. Spreckels Center – Jan. 20

By City of Coronado

Whether you are new to Coronado, a long-time resident, or want to gather information for an older adult in your life, we invite you to a tour of the building on Thursday, January 20 from 9:30-10:30 am.

You will meet facility staff, hear about the programs and classes offered and enjoy light refreshments and hot coffee. Participants will receive a packet containing details that will provide an expanded awareness of Spreckels Center as a valuable community resource. We’re confident you’ll learn something new. The center has no membership, serves adults 50+ and is centrally located at 1019 Seventh Street across from Spreckels Park on Orange Avenue. For more information, please call 619-522-7343.

 

 



