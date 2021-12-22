Highlights of Final City Council Meeting of 2021

In the midst of the bustling holiday season, this December 21 City Council meeting recap is a brief overview. For all the details, the video of the meeting will be available on the city’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/government/city_council/agendas_and_minutes.

Mayor Bailey presented a proclamation honoring Allan Ovrom, Jr. who has served as the City of Coronado’s Citizen Representative on the Sharp Coronado Hospital and Foundation Boards since December 2014. The council thanked him for his commitment and proclaimed December 21 as “Al Ovrom Day.”

The council voted and appointed Mike Woiwode as the new representative to the Board of Directors of the Coronado Hospital Foundation and the Board of Directors of the Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center.

The Administrative Budget and the Recognized Obligation Payment Schedule (ROPS) for FY 2022-23, related to the Successor Agency’s claim for redevelopment property tax trust funds, was approved.

Council received a report and approved a letter to the County of San Diego, regarding Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations. Concerns regarding commercial home kitchens include health and safety issues, eroding local control and undermining the integrity of residential neighborhoods.

After a lengthy discussion on both the potential establishment of the Senator Mills Park at the Ferry Landing and the comment letter to the Port of San Diego on the Port Master Plan Updated Draft Environmental Impact Report, Council directed staff to draft a letter and bring it back to the January 4 meeting for approval, stating that any land use designation change is not supported. The city will also oppose a mobility hub in the SANDAG letter, and encourage water transit at the Ferry Landing, as well as working with the Cays HOA to include language for the Cays to not support water transit to Grand Caribe.

Heidi Wilson was appointed as a new member of the Cultural Arts Commission, to serve the term expiring December 31, 2023.

The “Bookworm” statue was donated to the Library from United through Reading (UTR). The $14,000 bronze sculpture, created by Gary L. Price, was given in appreciation for all the Coronado Library does to support military families and UTR.





