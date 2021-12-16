Thursday, December 16, 2021
EntertainmentDiningMilitary

10th Annual Christmas Dinner for Military Affiliated Families at Feast & Fareway

By Managing Editor

Rise & Shine Restaurant Group is giving back to the community with its 10th Annual Christmas Dinner on Saturday, December 25th, an event that will be held at Rise & Shine’s Feast & Fareway at the Coronado Golf Course.

In an effort to support a variety of charitable organizations around San Diego, including Wounded Warrior ProjectCourage to CallUSO, and Hugs & Bags, the restaurant group will host a special, complimentary Christmas dinner from 12 to 5 pm for military affiliated families, serving food donated by San Diego eateries, as well as dishes provided by Rise & Shine’s talented chefs.

Rise and Shine owner/founder Johan Engman shares, “I believe it is my responsibility as a business owner to give back to the community, and am thrilled to be partnering with so many incredible organizations to make this dinner a reality. I look forward to doing what I can to serve those who could use a homecooked meal and good company on Christmas Day.”

Reservations for a preferred time slot must be made ahead of time by contacting leann@riseandshinerg.com.

 



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.