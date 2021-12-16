10th Annual Christmas Dinner for Military Affiliated Families at Feast & Fareway

Rise & Shine Restaurant Group is giving back to the community with its 10th Annual Christmas Dinner on Saturday, December 25th, an event that will be held at Rise & Shine’s Feast & Fareway at the Coronado Golf Course.

In an effort to support a variety of charitable organizations around San Diego, including Wounded Warrior Project, Courage to Call, USO, and Hugs & Bags, the restaurant group will host a special, complimentary Christmas dinner from 12 to 5 pm for military affiliated families, serving food donated by San Diego eateries, as well as dishes provided by Rise & Shine’s talented chefs.

Rise and Shine owner/founder Johan Engman shares, “I believe it is my responsibility as a business owner to give back to the community, and am thrilled to be partnering with so many incredible organizations to make this dinner a reality. I look forward to doing what I can to serve those who could use a homecooked meal and good company on Christmas Day.”

Reservations for a preferred time slot must be made ahead of time by contacting leann@riseandshinerg.com.





