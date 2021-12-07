Coronado Crime Report (November 27 through December 3)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft Report on C Avenue

Victim reported bike stolen.

Petty Theft Report on 7th Street

Victim reported bike stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bike stolen.

Petty Theft Report on D Avenue

Victim reported bike stolen.

Arrests:

11/27/2021: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

25 year old male

11/28/2021: Driving While License Suspended, Speeding, and Not Stopping at a Stop Sign – Misdemeanor on 200 block of A Avenue

21 year old female

11/29/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Selling Alcohol to Minors – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

23 year old male

11/30/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Infraction on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

38 year old female

11/30/2021 – Driving an Unregistered Vehicle – Infraction on 1100 block of 2nd Street

29 year old male

12/2/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

22 year old male

12/2/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street

21 year old male

12/3/2021: Battery and Public Intoxication – Felony on 1000 block of C Avenue

25 year old male





