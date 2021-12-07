Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 27 through December 3)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft Report on C Avenue

Victim reported bike stolen.

Petty Theft Report on 7th Street

Victim reported bike stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bike stolen.

Petty Theft Report on D Avenue

Victim reported bike stolen.

Arrests:

11/27/2021: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

25 year old male

11/28/2021: Driving While License Suspended, Speeding, and Not Stopping at a Stop Sign – Misdemeanor on 200 block of A Avenue

21 year old female

11/29/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Selling Alcohol to Minors – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

23 year old male

11/30/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Infraction on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

38 year old female

11/30/2021 – Driving an Unregistered Vehicle – Infraction on 1100 block of 2nd Street

29 year old male

12/2/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

22 year old male

12/2/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street

21 year old male

12/3/2021: Battery and Public Intoxication – Felony on 1000 block of C Avenue

25 year old male



Bella Villarin
