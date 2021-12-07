Coronado Crime Report (November 27 through December 3)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Petty Theft Report on C Avenue
Victim reported bike stolen.
Petty Theft Report on 7th Street
Victim reported bike stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported bike stolen.
Petty Theft Report on D Avenue
Victim reported bike stolen.
Arrests:
11/27/2021: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
25 year old male
11/28/2021: Driving While License Suspended, Speeding, and Not Stopping at a Stop Sign – Misdemeanor on 200 block of A Avenue
21 year old female
11/29/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Selling Alcohol to Minors – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
23 year old male
11/30/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Infraction on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
38 year old female
11/30/2021 – Driving an Unregistered Vehicle – Infraction on 1100 block of 2nd Street
29 year old male
12/2/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
22 year old male
12/2/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street
21 year old male
12/3/2021: Battery and Public Intoxication – Felony on 1000 block of C Avenue
25 year old male