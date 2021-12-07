Tuesday, December 7, 2021
After-Hours Holiday Concert with Musica Vitale: “What Sweeter Music”

By Coronado Public Library Events

Vocal ensemble Musica Vitale and harpist Stefan Wendel, under direction of Elena Vizuet, will perform choral works by Rutter, Ferko, Thompson and Ives during a special concert held after the Library closes on Saturday, December 18 at 7:30 pm in the Coronado Public Library lobby. The evening will conclude with a sing-along of popular Christmas carols.

PLEASE NOTE: Registration is strongly encouraged – register here: https://coronado.librarycalendar.com/events/after-hours-holiday-concert-musica-vitale-what-sweeter-music. If room capacity is reached, those who have not registered will not be allowed entry.

 

 

 



