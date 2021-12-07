After-Hours Holiday Concert with Musica Vitale: “What Sweeter Music”

Vocal ensemble Musica Vitale and harpist Stefan Wendel, under direction of Elena Vizuet, will perform choral works by Rutter, Ferko, Thompson and Ives during a special concert held after the Library closes on Saturday, December 18 at 7:30 pm in the Coronado Public Library lobby. The evening will conclude with a sing-along of popular Christmas carols.

PLEASE NOTE: Registration is strongly encouraged – register here: https://coronado.librarycalendar.com/events/after-hours-holiday-concert-musica-vitale-what-sweeter-music. If room capacity is reached, those who have not registered will not be allowed entry.





