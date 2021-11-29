Support Coronado 6th Grade Campers at Gelato Paradiso And Chipotle

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado Middle School is preparing for the annual tradition of sending students to 6th grade camp. This year’s adventure to Camp Cuyamaca is scheduled for February 7-11, 2022.

“It’s always an exciting time for students; in fact, for many it can transform how they feel about science and themselves as learners. Every 6th grader who wants to attend will be given the opportunity. No child will have to miss the Outdoor Education Camp experience because of financial need,” said CMS Principal Brooke Falar.

The cost of the weeklong program is $370 per student and includes insurance and transportation to and from camp. Adopt-a-Camper donations are welcome and there are two fundraisers scheduled for this week in Coronado:

Gelato Paradiso will donate 20% of profits on Friday, December 3, between 5 and 10 pm (before and after the Coronado Holiday parade).

(before and after the Coronado Holiday parade). Chipotle will donate 33% of profits on Saturday, December 4, between 4 and 8 pm (including purchases made on their website or app). In order for your purchase to count towards the fundraiser, please mention CMS Adopt A camper, or show the flyer.

“Thank you to these two amazing local businesses for stepping up to support our students!” said Falar.

Cuyamaca Outdoor School is located in the beautiful, unspoiled 25,000-acre Cuyamaca Rancho State Park and is San Diego County’s Original 6th Grade Camp, connecting students with science and nature since 1946. Cuyamaca is the only program in San Diego County certified by the California Outdoor School Association as a Residential Outdoor Science School. With a curriculum designed by credentialed teachers to take full advantage of the Next Generation Science Standards, lessons incorporate trail experiences and citizen scientist projects to create hands-on learning that is meaningful, memorable, and fun.





