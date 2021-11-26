2021 Marks the 49th Annual Artisans Alley Craft Fair – Dec. 4

It’s the 49th Annual Coronado Artisans’ Alley Craft Fair, benefitting the Coronado Band & Choir Boosters. It is also a day for CUSD elementary, middle and high school students to display their talents.

This craft fair supports local businesses from all over San Diego, with over 150 vendors and a wide array of items from baskets, jewelry, holiday, kitchen, rum cakes, nautical-themed, candles, cutting boards, art, signs, clothing and more… Coronado Artisans’ Alley Craft Fair is the place to shop for unique handcrafted gifts for the holidays! With amazing raffle drawings happening throughout the day.

Band & Choir Performance Schedule:

10:30am Village Choir

10:50am Village/Strand Band

11:10am Strand Choir

11:30am CMS Beginning Band

11:50am CMS Choir

12:15pm CMS APA

12:25pm CMS Advanced Band

1:00pm CHS Band

coronadoartisansalley.com

December 4th, 2021 – 9am to 3pm





